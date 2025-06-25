If you are particular about how your meat is cooked, perhaps you’ve already learned to enjoy Korean barbecue. The best offer an unparalleled level of control, handing customers tongs to cook morsels to their liking over a grill in the center of the table.

At Woo Chon Korea House, Buffalo’s best Korean barbecue purveyor offers everything you need. Platters of marinated thinly sliced meat, tongs, and a well-scrubbed iron grate heated by gas fire.

Arrayed around them are banchan, little dishes of pickled and marinated bites to customize your meal, and a bowl of white rice before each diner.

Banchan, Korean side dishes, include Napa kimchi, marinated fish cake, m arinated bean sprouts, garlic cucumbers, and sesame broccoli.

This is the way: grab a leaf of romaine lettuce from the proffered basket. Apply a schmear of saamjang, the salty-sweet-spicy sauce. Add morsels of meat and other fixings, twist into a wrap, and down the hatch.

Woo Chon Korea House is this picky carnivore’s choice for dialed-in caramelization and crispiness on every morsel of sweet soy beef bulgogi or spicy pork dwaejibulgogi. While other local Korean BBQ dispensers offer underpowered cooking units, Korea House’s gas grills really cook. There’s also a ventilation hood above each of the barbecue tables, to help clear the air.