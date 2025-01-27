Assortment for two ought to be enough for a normal couple at Wasabi Amherst.

The first sushi arrived on Buffalo’s restaurant shores in 1971, when Yoko Katz began offering Japanese dinners in sukiyaki, tempura, and sushi at 938 Kenmore Ave., later to become Sinatra’s.

By 1996, when Buffalo sushi legend Kuni Sato opened his eponymic restaurant, sushi was available in Tops Friendly Markets. Now it’s practically everywhere but Tim Hortons. Recently I ate half a tempura shrimp roll from Sam’s Club, I kid you not. It was fine.

Kuni’s remains the most Japanese restaurant in Buffalo. With Sato sous chef Thaviesak “Vic” Nachampassak as its new owner, the restaurant is still a sought-after table.

Age tofu, Wasabi Amherst

But what comes after Kuni’s? Who else serves good sushi, plus other dishes worth a detour? Because despite being 2025, there are still people who’ll eat tartare but not sashimi. There’s no shortage of sushi in Buffalo, from downtown to suburbs. So who else rounds out the table with particular elan?