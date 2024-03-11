Review: At Toutant, Southern-focused craft and creative ferment make a can't-miss Buffalo place
Shrimp airlifted from Gulf suppliers, perfected po-boy rolls, sublime Nashville chicken, and a dedicated team make many happy returns
When it’s time for small talk, my go-to safe space isn’t the weather, or the Buffalo Bills. It’s restaurants.
Asking people about dishes that make them want to shout is a more amiable way to pass the time. As a happy byproduct, it feeds my database of Buffalo-area restaurants. That intel collection, updated with firsthand visi…