Four Square barbecue board, with brisket, ribs, fried chicken, smoked sausage, poppyseed slaw and mac and cheese

In 1880, James Garfield bested Winfield S. Hancock to win the White House. In other real estate news, 10651 Main St. was built along the stagecoach route through Clarence Hollow.

The stagecoaches stopped, but travelers and townsfolk still find food, drink, and comfort there to this day.

Since World War II alone the building has been home to the White Lodge Hotel, then Rosel’s Valley Inn, the Bull Pen, back to Valley Inn, then The Cornerstone, surviving at least three serious fires along the way.

Fried brussels sprouts, pecans, housemade chile crisp

Now it’s Mandy and Jeff Cooke Jr.’s turn, with This Little Pig. With decades of experience, the Cookes have learned how to give familiar dishes lagniappe, always a little something more than expected.