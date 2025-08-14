Part of the breakfast taco array at Southern Junction brunch.

Waiting in line for Sunday brunch was more of a Manhattan thing before Southern Junction brought its Texan-Indian sensibilities to the table, and the world noticed.

Ryan Fernandez and Lydia Herr of Southern Junction.

Ryan Fernandez knows Texas barbecue and Keralan Indian cuisine by heart. Veteran baker Lydia Herr, his wife and business partner, allows Southern Junction to offer Japanese milk bread instead of factory white, pitch-perfect barbecue desserts like scratch-made banana pudding and a Matterhorn of a cinnamon roll. Southern Junction has won top-five James Beard Awards recognition two years in a row.

Meanwhile, the partners have assembled a crew that brings their friendliness and attention to detail to the food they serve, and their customers. Even when people wheeling luggage because they’re on the way to the airport help push the line back to the Connecticut Street sidewalk, there’s little hangriness on display. By now, fans have learned that patience is rewarded at Southern Junction, in tune with canonical American barbecue ethos.

They know they’ll get their turn to step up to the counter, lock eyes with the counterperson, and make their dreams come true, Southern Junction style.