There’s nothing quite like Southern Junction anywhere but Buffalo, N.Y.

Bird lovers fill life lists with the miracles of feathery flight they’ve experienced in person, or hope to see in their lifetime. Avid birders schedule vacation time to check off particularly fascinating species.

So do avid eaters. Southern Junction, Ryan Fernandez’s West Side barbecue joint, already draws hungry visitors from around the world, to eat in Buffalo.

In Southern Junction, Fernandez has given his adopted hometown more than a topflight restaurant. His Buffalo-born menu could help make clear to the world that “Buffalo style” means more than wings.