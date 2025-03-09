Chicken fried steak with country gravy, green chile cheese grits, and fried okra at Southern Belle Diner.

Southern Belle Diner has become an oasis of relief and respite for those of us who love chicken fried steak but cannot abide by the Cracker Barrel version.

Cody Hix, a former Special Forces operator who grew up in a Texas diner family, opened his place in Lancaster last year. His Texas-style diner standards like huevos rancheros, chicken-fried steak, and green chile cheese grits offer a welcome contrast to the eggs, potatoes, and toast-centered offerings anywhere else in Western New York.

Emily Taco, Cody Hix, and Emily Hix are the Southern Belle Diner team. (Photo: Southern Belle Diner)

Hix’s daughters Cindi Hix and Emily Taco are out front taking orders, refilling coffees, and delivering platters found nowhere else in Western New York.