Review: At Southern Belle Diner, Texas-style diner delivers all-day satisfaction
Real chicken fried steak, green chile cheese grits, and hush puppies in Lancaster
Southern Belle Diner has become an oasis of relief and respite for those of us who love chicken fried steak but cannot abide by the Cracker Barrel version.
Cody Hix, a former Special Forces operator who grew up in a Texas diner family, opened his place in Lancaster last year. His Texas-style diner standards like huevos rancheros, chicken-fried steak, and green chile cheese grits offer a welcome contrast to the eggs, potatoes, and toast-centered offerings anywhere else in Western New York.
Hix’s daughters Cindi Hix and Emily Taco are out front taking orders, refilling coffees, and delivering platters found nowhere else in Western New York.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Four Bites to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.