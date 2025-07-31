Mixed shawarma plate with extra extra toum, Falafel House

Two years ago Graham Regan, my partner Jen’s only child, started a punk band called Big Dog. When he told me Big Dog - named after his childhood cooking hero Matty Matheson - was opening for Matheson’s band Pig Pen at a Welland, Ont. Legion hall, I made plans to be there.

Then, as is my habit when heading into a new town, I started combing the Internet for something worthwhile to eat. No shade to the Swiss Chalet devotees eating the same thing every time they go to Canada, but that just not my cup of tea.

But Regan already had a tip: Shawarma House in Welland. He’d eaten there every chance he got while mixing the first Big Dog album in a Welland studio.

We walked into the sort of Lebanese restaurant I wish Buffalo had more of, besides the completely worthwhile Almaza Grill. A pastry case, coffee bar, posters of Beiruit, and a bookshelf full of hookahs made me giddy for kibbe.

Deep-fried fritters that pack ground beef and pine nuts inside a shell of bulgur wheat and beef, we got kibbe as part of a house platter ($26.99 CAN), along with falafel and grape leaves stuffed with minty rice. Plus the mixed shawarma plate, $16.99 CAN by itself.