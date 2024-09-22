Calabrian Crunch pie at Pizzeria Florian.

Puffery is as standard in the pizza industry as a properly proofed doughball. How many places claim the title of best pie around?

Jay Langfelder founded Jay’s Artisan Pizza, and won honors for his Neapolitan-style work. Even so, when he and partner Amanda Jones told me their plans for Pizzeria Florian included offering a new style to this pizza-mad town, my skeptic reflex kicked in.

I filed it under “big if true.”

Six months after Pizzeria Florian opened in East Aurora, I waited 20 minutes for a sidewalk table, then covered it with pies.

It’s big. It’s true. A new style has entered the Buffalo pizza chat.