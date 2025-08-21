Pham’s Kitchen house special banh mi ($7.75) features housemade ingredients: this morning’s bread, four kinds of cold cuts, mayonnaise, liver pate, quick-pickled carrots and daikon.

Pham’s Kitchen is the best Vietnamese restaurant in Western New York. True lovers of authentic Vietnamese cooking should get themselves to Union Road in Cheektowaga as soon as possible.

After starting in the Galleria food court, Vincent Pham and wife Ngoc Lan Nguyen opened Pham’s Kitchen in 2023, next to Polish Villa. Immediately a favorite, but was it authentic? I couldn’t honestly say, never having been to Vietnam.

Then in June, I got to spend a week eating my way across Vietnam, under the guidance of a friend from Hanoi. Huy Duc Pham, who I met in my class at UB in 2017, showed us his favorite versions of his favorite dishes.

Grilled pork chop plate at Pham’s Kitchen.

Now I’m certain: Pham’s Kitchen is the place to beat if you love real Vietnamese food. With a nod to the competitive pho and fried pork rolls at 99 Fast Food, Pham’s Kitchen does Vietnamese better across the menu. Plus it’s convenient, a mile from the I-90 William Street exit, opening at 9 a.m., because banh mi is breakfast in Vietnam.