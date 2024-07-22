Counter-clockwise from upper left: yum woon sen, Thai beef salad, pork pad ka pow at Nine & Night

Htay Naing is back in black - Black Rock, actually.

As Nine & Night, the Burmese cook drew crowds and made faithful regulars at the former West Side Bazaar, where was one of the busiest restaurants.

After a fire knocked out the facility, Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine and Nile River, its South Sudanese restaurant, re-emerged at the Downtown Bazaar. In Hamburg, 007 Chinese Food carried on its dim sum offerings.

Questions about whether Nine & Night would once again serve its heady green curry, black pepper beef, and bracing green papaya salad never stopped coming, until Naing opened in March. In a quiet, sunny dining room across the street from Spar’s European Sausage, with a view of Church of the Assumption, Naing and company are bringing a new menu to the neighborhood.