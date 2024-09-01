A whole rack of Nephew’s BBQ spare ribs, hot.

The restaurant business has a notoriously high failure rate, but when Ken Houston Jr. opened his first place in Riverside last year, he already had a couple of things going for him most operators could only wish for.

The day Houston opened Nephew’s BBQ on Tonawanda Street across from Riverside Park, it already had a built-in audience. Houston inherited their hunger from Lee Smith, his uncle.

Lee’s Bar-b-que on Fillmore was the most prominent rib spot for decades on Buffalo’s East Side. Smith quit a truck-driving job to bet his fortune on selling spare ribs.

Through years of work and a distinctive sauce, Lee’s Bar-b-que was popular enough for Smith to open a bar, then a car wash. Houston worked in the kitchen as a high school student.