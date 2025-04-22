Kyu Kyu Mar’s version of own no khao swe is best-in-show Buffalo Burmese dining.

Since Kevin Lin fed me my first bowl of ohn no khao swe in 2012, I have spooned up more than 30 versions of the classic Burmese coconut curry chicken noodle soup. Its soothing combination of creamy broth, fat egg noodles, sliced hardboiled egg, topped with crispy rice noodles for crunch, made it my gateway drug to the glories of Burmese cuisine.

I showed up at Millions Tin, the new Burmese-Thai-sushi restaurant in Black Rock, assuming ohn no khao swe would be on the menu. I parked in the Polish Cadets lot across the street, where Millions Tin customers get free parking, kitty-corner from Raha Coffee House, and headed in.

Kyu Kyu Mar rolled sushi in Wyoming before moving to Buffalo and opening Millions Tin.

There it was: Sp-5, “coconut soup (chicken)” $9.99. Kyu Kyu Mar, the Burmese restaurateur who owns the place, brought out a bowl of soup, but also a plate of add-ins, like the Vietnamese pho salad plate, to personalize the experience.