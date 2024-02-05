Marble + Rye’s clam pie

For 12 years, food trucks have served Buffalo’s hungry. Their numbers have dwindled, the hype has moved on, but food trucks have changed the dining landscape, delivering lasting blessings on Buffalo eaters.

Without the trucks, we wouldn’t have Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria in Kenmore firing up world-class Neapolitan pies. Casa Azul, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Lloyd Taco all found a place to park. Youngsters who caused a ruckus set down roots, got permanent addresses, and made their neighborhoods better.

Like Marble + Rye. Home of Buffalo’s most deliciously affordable happy hour, purveyor of Detroit-style pizza for everyone - including vegans and gluten avoiders - started with the Black Market Food Truck. Marble + Rye’s cooking is sophisticated, but the place is never stuffy. It also offers a contender for the city’s best cheeseburger, a legacy from Dimmer’s Black Market Food Truck.

Michael Dimmer, Marble + Rye

With Megan Lee as general manager and Ashley North as bar manager, Marble + Rye has fine-tuned its vibe into lowkey adult hangout spot. Casual enough for cards with beers, it offers a compact menu of bespoke dishes snazzy enough for date night, and a drinks program that will leave you feeling positively coddled.