Quesabirria tacos and broth at Manito Taco Shop.

The list of things that make me thankful for the Covid pandemic is short. Manito Taco Shop is near the top.

Before the pandemic, Ivan “Manito” Gonzalez, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, managed a restaurant. When the shutters came down, his family decided their best shot was launching a taco truck in the parking lot of a mothballed Wrights Corners building, north of Lockport.

While Manito’s tacos, quesadillas, and carne asada fries drew flavor-seekers through the winter, his personality was the secret sauce.

Ivan “Manito” Gonzalez leads the taco team.

“Manito” is dude, or bro, in Spanish. From his truck window, Manito greeted every customer like a long-lost pal, though the only heat in the truck was from the griddle. Customers happily ate in their cars, and brought their friends takeout.

By 2023, the family’s diligent labor allowed them to buy the building. Now Manito Taco Shop is the best Mexican restaurant in Niagara County, serving crowds in its dining room, or on its new patio, in clement weather.