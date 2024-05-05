From top left: pesto and semi-dried tomato, margherita, ramp and sausage, ndjua, marinara, quatro formaggio, French onion soup, ramp ricotta and Italian porcini, funghi, at Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria.

Waxlight Bar a Vin and Southern Junction have finally put Buffalo’s restaurants on the national stage, literally. On June 10, when America’s top restaurant honors are announced at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Buffalonians responsible for those restaurants will step into the spotlight.

Whatever happens in Chicago, their James Beard Awards finalist achievements have put Buffalo on traveler itineraries. As one of five selected from 25 semi-finalists in each category, they have already raised the city’s profile on a list that’s essentially Michelin stars for all the places Michelin doesn’t go. Which is most of the United States.

Can Buffalo become a destination for more than wings?

Hope is the thing with feathers, Emily Dickinson wrote. What makes my hopes soar is Buffalo restaurateurs like Joe Powers, chef-owner of Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria.