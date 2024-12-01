Creste di gallo pasta in vodka sauce at Inizio.

At Inizio, Michael Gibney’s Elmwood Village restaurant specializing in fresh pasta, what gets people in the door the first time is, naturally, noodles.

A marvelous menagerie of pasta, tubes and cockscombs, priest-stranglers and guitar spaghetti, emerge from the kitchen dressed for the moment.

Spring brings basil pesto so aromatic you can enjoy it passing your table, to land before a neighbor. Cacio e pepe, pecorino and black pepper sauce, clings to mafalde, named “little queens” for its resemblance to ruffled robes of royalty.