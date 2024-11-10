Roti canai, flaky griddled flatbread with chicken curry, at Inchin’s Bamboo Garden.

Inchin’s Bamboo Garden, the “pan-Asian” restaurant in Amherst’s Williamsville Plaza with Black & Blue Steak & Crab, might win the area title for Most Cuisines Represented on Menu.

An abundance of choices always thrills me, but I am not your average bear. When I sit down, my primary hunger is for information. Greeted by a menu that takes time to digest - full-fledged downstate diners have some doozies - I rather enjoy settling in for a good read.

Normal diners sit down hungry for food, facing one hurdle: deciding what to eat. Having to choose between unknown dishes made of unfamiliar ingredients can cause stress, ranging from exasperation to low-level panic attacks.

At Inchin’s, I can help by offering high-percentage shots among the lengthy lineup of Chinese, Mexican, Indian, Korean, Malaysian and related dishes. I can’t vouch for everything on the menu, but here’s some of the dishes I found well worth discovering.