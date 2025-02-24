Funghi hazelnut pizza, a special at Hydraulic Hearth

The sit-down pizza parlor once roamed in great herds across America before being driven to the brink of extinction by the expansion of delivery systems and takeout spots.

At Hydraulic Hearth, opened 11 years ago in the redeveloped Larkin Square neighborhood, hungry people can still gather around a table for a square meal cut into triangles. Depending on availability, customers can choose their perch: long tables for larger parties, four-tops, high-tops, barstools, and a loungelike couch cluster at the front of the room.

At the back, stools at a counter facing the brick oven offer a ringside view of Chef Alex Smith and other pizzaiolos stretching dough and firing pies on the oven’s rotating deck.

As is becoming increasingly normal in today’s casual restaurants, customers line up at the bar to place their own food and drink orders. Issued a number on a stand, they pick up their own silverware and napkins, pour their own waters, and find a spot to dine.

Servers deliver empty pizza racks first. The foreshadowing of hot pies on the way may trigger a mild Pizza Hut flashback. But the pies that land on those racks are light-years better.