How many Chinese salads have you had? Home Taste is chockablock with surprises for American Chinese cuisine adherents, like this celery and tofu skin salad.

A round of applause, please, for all the ways the University at Buffalo’s faculty and students have contributed to our community’s eating opportunities.

Did you know that the Lexington Co-op’s member-owned groceries on Elmwood and Hertel avenues started with funding from the University at Buffalo’s undergraduate student activity fee?

Drawing more than 1,300 Chinese students, plus families and faculty, UB has driven growth of more authentic Chinese cuisine in Buffalo. This is no Chinatown, clustered in one neighborhood, but an archipelago of islands where people from China can find home cooking amid a sea of General Tso’s chicken.

Home Taste Chinese salads (clockwise from top left): shredded potatoes with vinegar and chile oil; Northwestern style seedless cucumber; tofu,cucumber, thousand-year egg; sauteed assorted dried gluten.

Now there’s China Taste, Golden Hill, Peking Quick One, Little Lamb, Miss Hot Cafe, Xi’an Gourmet, and this week’s special guest star, Home Taste.