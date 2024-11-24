Review: At Home Taste, finding your own thrills amid new Chinese choices
Kenmore spot redefining "Chinese" for eaters who marched to General Tso's
A round of applause, please, for all the ways the University at Buffalo’s faculty and students have contributed to our community’s eating opportunities.
Did you know that the Lexington Co-op’s member-owned groceries on Elmwood and Hertel avenues started with funding from the University at Buffalo’s undergraduate student activity fee?
Drawing more than 1,300 Chinese students, plus families and faculty, UB has driven growth of more authentic Chinese cuisine in Buffalo. This is no Chinatown, clustered in one neighborhood, but an archipelago of islands where people from China can find home cooking amid a sea of General Tso’s chicken.
Now there’s China Taste, Golden Hill, Peking Quick One, Little Lamb, Miss Hot Cafe, Xi’an Gourmet, and this week’s special guest star, Home Taste.
