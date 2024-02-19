Hayes’ crumb-coated calamari doesn’t need sauce

With the advent of pre-Easter fasting, many Western New York families think of fish for dinner. Beer-battered fish fries, in haddock or cod, certainly get plenty of attention.

Once Fat Tuesday rolls by, fish fries start popping out of half the kitchens in Buffalo. This Lent, amid your regular stations of the tartar sauce, how about adding a ritual observance: making a pilgrimage to Hayes Seafood House, the last seafood restaurant like it in town.