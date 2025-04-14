Warm foccacia, fresh vegetables and fruits, and a coterie of dips and butters greet FLX Table diners.

Instead of providing blissful release from the concerns of the workaday world, most fine dining experiences start off feeling more like a stressy board meeting.

Struggling with low-blood-sugar brain fog, some diners struggle to make decisions with significant implications.

What entree should I choose? You made that choice too? What if I choose wrong? Should I get the burger instead of the steak, so can I get dessert without going over budget? Let me run some numbers real quick.

After the workgroup reports its decisions, conversation turns to other matters, as politeness requires. Everyone knows wondering out loud how long it will take to actually get something to eat only makes it worse.

Diners enjoy pre-dinner hummus while table is set.

At FLX Table, there’s a better way to dine. The Geneva restaurant, honored with James Beard Award semifinalist recognition this year, was opened in 2016 by experienced operators and spouses Christopher Bates and Isabel Bogadtke.