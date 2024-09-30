Chicken coconut curry noodle soup at Family Thai

Over time, restaurant-goers develop a list of places that solve particular issues they face.

Where can we take mom that will make her happy?

Where can we host visitors to make them wish they lived in Buffalo?

Where can we feed a party that includes dedicated carnivores and vegans who believe meat is murder, for as little money as possible?

The last one, for me, brings up Family Thai’s locations on Babcock Street in South Buffalo and Tonawanda Street in Riverside. In recent years, Family Thai has been one of my go-to answers for dining parties who want multicultural adventure on a budget.