Review: At Falafel Bar, WNY's best falafel, chicken schnitzel, and Israeli soul food
Every time I go to Falafel Bar, I order the falafel. Straight up, no wrap.
Six chickpea fritters with bronzed, crusty exteriors hiding tender-crumbed insides emerald with herbs. Tahini sauce, nutty with ground sesame, tangy with lemon, is my preferred sidekick.
Over the 20 years since Oded Rauvenpoor opened Mr. Greek, then a succession of Falafel Bars, I’ve followed his falafel to nine addresses. His current place on Sheridan Drive, a few blocks west of Millersport Highway, is a mile from the University at Buffalo’s Amherst campus.
That said, I’d drive to Eden to experience Rauvenpoor’s knack for putting paradise on a plate. At Falafel Bar, vegetarians, vegans, and animal fanciers can all eat well, making it one of the rare places parties of mixed appetites can dine in complete satisfaction.