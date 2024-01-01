Have you missed fluffy falafel?

Every time I go to Falafel Bar, I order the falafel. Straight up, no wrap.

Six chickpea fritters with bronzed, crusty exteriors hiding tender-crumbed insides emerald with herbs. Tahini sauce, nutty with ground sesame, tangy with lemon, is my preferred sidekick.

Over the 20 years since Oded Rauvenpoor opened Mr. Greek, then a succession of Falafel Bars, I’ve followed his falafel to nine addresses. His current place on Sheridan Drive, a few blocks west of Millersport Highway, is a mile from the University at Buffalo’s Amherst campus.

Meze platter, clockwise from 12: tabouli, tzatziki with stuffed grape leaves, lebaneh with za’atar, pickled turnips and vegetables, spicy carrots, eggplant salad, babaganoush

That said, I’d drive to Eden to experience Rauvenpoor’s knack for putting paradise on a plate. At Falafel Bar, vegetarians, vegans, and animal fanciers can all eat well, making it one of the rare places parties of mixed appetites can dine in complete satisfaction.