Smoked pork with caramelized onions over potato dumplings, Euro Cafe

One standard data point I collect when taking diner biographies is how far a hungry person will drive to slay a particularly ferocious craving. Driving to Toronto is a shrug for some. Others are hard-pressed to find the energy to drive past one pizzeria to a better one a mile away.

So when I suggest that Valentine’s Day reservations are still available at a restaurant 75 minutes’ drive from Buffalo City Hall, just close your eyes and pretend you’re going to Ikea for a lamp. You’ll be fine.

My favorite Euro Cafe table is a four-top near the front windows. The two-tops in their cozy Main Street view perches are cozy, but those tables don’t have enough real estate to meet my professional needs.

One table deeper into the decked-out dining room still gives you glowing natural light, and you can watch what the ladies from Warsaw have wrought.