Smoked shrimp and Colby cheese grits, Dick & Jenny’s

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina blew a piece of New Orleans all the way to Grand Island.

Dick & Jenny’s landed at the corner of Baseline and Love, seducing the islanders into the ways of New Orleans cuisine.

Fat spicy shrimp nestled into Colby cheese corn grits, also known as shrimp and grits. Blackened catfish. A never-ending basket of cornbread and scones on every table.

Twenty years later, Dick Benz is still cooking, and Jenny Benz is still running the front of the house, talking to most of her guests. With the help of dedicated staff, its tables and bar offer a reliable respite from the world.

On Thursday nights, a whippersnapper piano whiz named Michael Hershenov packs the place. He plays ragtime, jazz, Billy Joel, and more, and he’s all of 17 years old. Hershenov impressed Benz with his piano chops at 10, but they couldn’t hire him until he was 15. This is his third summer playing Thursdays.

Scratch cooking with exuberance is the order of the day, across the menu. New Orleans classics with a little something extra is what Dick & Jenny does, embodying the Louisiana French word lagniappe, a little something extra thrown in.