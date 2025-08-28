Cafe 59 has served Allentown so long that it started as an Internet cafe. Leon Rung had just left Ingram Micro with a coffee shop on his mind.

That was almost 25 years ago. Allen Street has changed so much since then, including Cafe 59 moving across the street for better space at its current address, 62 Allen St. Two blocks from the Buffalo Medical Campus, Cafe 59 is open seven days a week, with full bars in both alcohol and coffee senses.

As Allentown restaurants opened and closed, Cafe 59 has survived by listening to its customers, and becoming its neighbors’ survival kitchen. Vegan dishes were a menu mainstay before vegan was cool, because it’s Allentown. For every local that’s turned up their nose at Cafe 59’s humble demeanor, there’s another who can recite their go-to Cafe 59 order by heart.