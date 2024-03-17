Review: 10 Chinese lessons that Peking Quick One taught me
Tonawanda Chinese restaurant, my doorway to Chinese exploration, is good as ever, if you don't mind eating from plastic
Waiting in the takeout line for my order of General Tso’s chicken, I noticed the woman behind the counter of Peking Quick One handing a different menu to the Chinese youngsters with University at Buffalo sweatshirts.
As she ran my card, I asked to see the other menu.
It’s in Chinese, she said apologetically, showing me the page.