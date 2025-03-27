Recipe: Toum, the magical vegan garlic mayonnaise from Lebanon
Just garlic, lemon juice, oil, salt, and you won't believe it's animal free
If you love garlic and mayonnaise, but don’t love eggs, toum is the answer.
Straight out of the Lebanese canon, toum is garlic, lemon, and oil whipped into a rich, glossy spread that could easily mistaken for mayonnaise.
Until the flavor hits - huge garlic notes that ennoble any bread, vegetable, or meat, especially grilled meals.
Have you had garlicky mayonnaise “white sauce” served with Levantine cuisine, such as the smashing example at Almaza Grill? That’s toum deeply diluted with mayonnaise, usually 1-3 or 1-4 toum-to-mayonnaise.
