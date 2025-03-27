Toum is every bit as glossy and rich as mayonnaise, without animal involvement.

If you love garlic and mayonnaise, but don’t love eggs, toum is the answer.

Straight out of the Lebanese canon, toum is garlic, lemon, and oil whipped into a rich, glossy spread that could easily mistaken for mayonnaise.

Until the flavor hits - huge garlic notes that ennoble any bread, vegetable, or meat, especially grilled meals.

Have you had garlicky mayonnaise “white sauce” served with Levantine cuisine, such as the smashing example at Almaza Grill? That’s toum deeply diluted with mayonnaise, usually 1-3 or 1-4 toum-to-mayonnaise.