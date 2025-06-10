Recipe: Rhubarb galette, and the shaggy least-effort pastry that soars
A few minutes' work and a rolling pin rewards with craggy, flaky crust
Why is rhubarb my spirit fruit? Perhaps because rhubarb proves that even a weapons-grade sourpuss can make audiences happy, with the right dash of sweetness.
When rhubarb pushes its head from the garden bed, the suspense begins.
The day that I can safely harvest a tart’s worth, it’s galette time.
Why galette? Having made rhubarb pie, crumble, clafoutis, and lassi yogurt shakes, the rough-and-tumble galette is my chosen champion, delivering the biggest wows for the least effort.
Galettes are fruit-topped dough simply folded over, crimped, egg-washed, and baked. Pie crust is lovely, albeit somewhat more finicky. Galette pastry is sturdier, giving you wedges of crunchy freshness you can pick up and eat out of hand.
