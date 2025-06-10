Rhubarb and apple galette

Why is rhubarb my spirit fruit? Perhaps because rhubarb proves that even a weapons-grade sourpuss can make audiences happy, with the right dash of sweetness.

When rhubarb pushes its head from the garden bed, the suspense begins.

The day that I can safely harvest a tart’s worth, it’s galette time.

Why galette? Having made rhubarb pie, crumble, clafoutis, and lassi yogurt shakes, the rough-and-tumble galette is my chosen champion, delivering the biggest wows for the least effort.

Galettes are fruit-topped dough simply folded over, crimped, egg-washed, and baked. Pie crust is lovely, albeit somewhat more finicky. Galette pastry is sturdier, giving you wedges of crunchy freshness you can pick up and eat out of hand.