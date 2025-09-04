Fresh corn casserole is gluten-free.

When sweet corn season finally arrives, you can’t get enough corn-on-the-cob.

Then, it happens: You have too much corn. Overly optimistic farmers market buys, canceled barbecues, or a houseful of eaters who’ve gnawed so many ears they have started pleading cob exhaustion.

Then it’s time for fresh corn casserole, which packs a bushel of corn goodness into a pan, and no one has to wash their hands afterward.

This recipe uses no thickeners or roux, and is gluten-free. Just the kernels and “corn milk” from scraping cobs, plus some dairy and minimal seasonings.