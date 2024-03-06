Recipe: Fassolakia ladera, genius vegan Greek braised green beans and potatoes
Greek Orthodox lenten favorite eases mushy green bean phobia with olive oil, herbs, and history
Kalofagas, the online headquarters of Toronto-based chef-author Peter Minaki, has been one of my favorite sources of can’t-miss Greek recipes and cooking techniques for a decade.
Fassolakia ladera is one of the dishes I make every year. Greek Orthodox fasting before major church calendar events is not just meatless but dairy-free, making main course vega…