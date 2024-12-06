The reputation of Brussels sprouts has improved dramatically in recent decades, especially among eaters whose previous exposure to the mini-cabbages was specimens boiled until you could squish them with a spoon.

These days, I prefer my Brussels sprouts au naturel, right from the Brussels tree. The trimmed crucifer nugs for sale in supermarkets might be fresh, but they won’t help you get your children into the Brussels fan brigade.

If you can get a whole Brussels stalk, or untrimmed sprouts, you can pull off a twofer: Brussels chips and Brussels gratin. The gratin is doable either way.

These days, I just eat the chips, and let others enjoy the gratin. It’s a delicious change of fortune to find myself looking forward to Brussels.