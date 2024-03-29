Dishes loved all over the world have made our collective Western New York menu, thanks to the determination of cooks with something to prove. Namely, that Buffalo eaters would also thrill to some of the best things they ever ate, no matter where it’s from.

These dishes can only be found in one local restaurant. These are not specials, or chef brainstorms. These are classics from around the world, made in Buffalo.

Here’s 10 - the first installment, with more to come.

Parmigiano puffs

DiTondo

Parmigiano-Reggiano gets a proper showcase in these airy bites ($10). Their delicacy, like so much more at DiTondo, proves that fine dining does not require tablecloths.

370 Seneca St., ditondo1904.com

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.