Only one in town: Where to find tlayudas, sai krok, canele de Bordeaux, and more
Buffalo chowhound tipsheet to 10 fantastic world dishes found only one place in WNY
Dishes loved all over the world have made our collective Western New York menu, thanks to the determination of cooks with something to prove. Namely, that Buffalo eaters would also thrill to some of the best things they ever ate, no matter where it’s from.
These dishes can only be found in one local restaurant. These are not specials, or chef brainstorms. These are classics from around the world, made in Buffalo.
Here’s 10 - the first installment, with more to come.
Parmigiano puffs
Parmigiano-Reggiano gets a proper showcase in these airy bites ($10). Their delicacy, like so much more at DiTondo, proves that fine dining does not require tablecloths.
370 Seneca St., ditondo1904.com
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.