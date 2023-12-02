“Don’t make yourself the story” was drilled into a generation of reporters.

For journalists trying to find professional purchase in an attention economy, the reverse is true. Getting attention is key to survival.

Face for radio, or so they say. (Photo: Scotty Harris)

Thus it was that after dodging cameras for years, I wound up on a television studio couch today, wondering if I had hidden the water glass adequately while the anchors worked. Asked where it all began, I started with 1984, at the University at Buffalo, a student magazine called Generation, and a column called Bitter Twisted.

Then traced those roots through to the old man on the couch in 2023, explaining how his students helped convince him to abandon paper dreams and fold a digital plan that might fly. Watch it here after a 15-second ad.

This morning, I was welcomed to the Shredd & Ragan on-deck circle, where I admired the rock memorabilia while fighting the urge to pull up Heart’s “Barracuda” on my phone.

Once offered the mic (link cued up to my appearance) I happily recounted my Four Bites plans and got to take a whack at some questions.

Best hummus in town? Falafel Bar, where you will not coincidentally find the only Israeli chef in town, Oded Rauvenpoor. Though Manny Ocasio’s hummus with smoked brisket, coddled eggs, and fresh-baked laffa bread at Grange Community Kitchen deserved a mention for sending a tablemate into an ecstatic state.

Manny Ocasio’s hummus with smoked brisket, egg, tahini, at Grange Community Kitchen

Restaurant of the moment? Southern Junction, hands down, Texas BBQ via Kerala, India, invented in Buffalo by Ryan Fernandez, and served at 365 Connecticut St.

Thanks to their patience, I got to bend some ears. Tomorrow’s another day.

What’s next?

Sunday morning, the news column lands in all subscriber inboxes, with stories large and small, openings, closings, events, and other eating intel.

Which reminds me.

I’ve wondered if the news column would be a good spot for free culinary job listings. At the end, so non-jobseekers wouldn’t have to go through Help Wantedville. But not if it was too annoying.

In ye olden days, I might’ve pondered this for days. Now I can just ask the people who matter: those who signed up to be here. So please click on this if you have an opinion on the matter.

I appreciate the feedback. I just want to do the right thing, and this takes some pressure off the mad professor.