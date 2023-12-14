Roast duck and bao at Emperor Dumplings

The first episode of the Four Bites Show has been published on YouTube, where you can watch it anytime.

The rest will follow, including Episode 2, recorded Dec. 11, with Michael Parkot of Always Something Farm explaining mysteries of meat production, and why his chicken is $15 when you can by supermarket breast for $.99 a pound.

Each episode of the Four Bites Show will be followed by an article like this, designed to help you follow up on tips gleaned from our conversation. (Editor’s note: This feature started as a suggestion from reader Chris McKean, who also contributed a crucial photo.)

Links to deeper reading, videos, and more, in easy to share digital clip-and-save format.

Dec. 1: Buffalo Spree Food Editor Christa Glennie

Nickel City Chef was the live-action cooking contest Glennie organized. Its YouTube channel has 65 videos covering its decade in action. You can still buy the Nickel City Chef cookbook Glennie authored.

Chef Steven Gedra rides again at Saint Neri

Glennie mentioned Jill and Steve Gedra (the latter having just opened Saint Neri in the former Vera space), Roy Bakos, and Drew Love. Marble + Rye chef-owner Michael Dimmer calls Glennie “the pusher,” she said, “which I guess is nicer than ‘straight talker.’ ”

Orso Nero, the Italian place at West Side Bazaar, is making fans

West Side Bazaar, 1432 Niagara St., is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Glennie, who throws around compliments like manhole covers, flat-out raved about West Side Bazaar’s Italian restaurant, Orso Nero, “making hands down some of the best Italian food Western New York has ever had, and yet he's a little bit overlooked because most people are going to the West Side Bazaar seeking a very adventurous meal.

The Orso Nero tomato pie, which might be sold out by dinnertime. (Photo: Chris McKean)

“Lord in Heaven! I have eaten that tomato pie eight times in the last three weeks. I'm not lying. I have sent hundreds of people in there to eat this pizza. It is not the only thing he does that is amazing, but it is particularly miraculous.”

It was sold out last time I tried, I said, but even the calamari was spot-on.

At Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St., Glennie shouted-out Oralia for its Mexican dishes, made from family recipes.

What’s your favorite dish from the Filipino restaurant there, Pinoy Boi?

Lumpia, the fried rolls stuffed with pork, she said.

Pinoy Boi’s pork sisig with lumpia, pork-filled crispy rolls

What do you miss?

Our faintly sado-masochistic foray into “restaurants we wished Buffalo had” brought mention of the West Side Bazaar’s new Korean outlet, William’s Kitchen, which means that there is a Korean restaurant in Buffalo city limits. Arirang and Woo Chon Korea House in Amherst were mentioned as standards.

Quenelle is coming with French, and Cafe Bar Moriarty hits some Spanish cravings, but not Glennie’s.

At least the Buffalo area finally has a real dim sum parlor, in Tonawanda: Emperor Dumplings. I praised its roast duck. (As seen above.)

The Turkish restaurant I drive to Rochester for is called As Evi. After the obvious like lahmacun, and iskender kababs, don’s miss the lamb’s face soup.

Chef Manuel Ocasio at Grange Community Kitchen was mentioned for his fine cooking, and owner Brad Rowell was mentioned for his organization’s efforts to treat workers humanely.

Amira’s Kitchen, 894 Tonawanda St. in Riverside, was mentioned for mansaf, rotisserie chicken, falafel, and turnip pickles.

Al-Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery, 4236 Union Road, Cheektowaga, the other place with mansaf, run by Amira’s cousin.

Also, an update from an audience member: Islands Grill in Batavia has closed, and moved to a truck concept.

