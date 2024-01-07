Here’s your invitation to join our discussion of “Do you, or anyone you know, have a cookbook problem?” live at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

I’ll be joined by a cookbook dealer and a specialist in the best ways to tackle big household challenges, to talk about ways to right-size collections with the least pain. Please send your cookbook-wrangling questions to me at andrew@fourbites.net and we’ll put them to the guests.

The link to the show is below, for paying subscribers.