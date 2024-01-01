Mark Anacone and Andrew Galarneau waiting for the last party to start. (All photographs Douglas Levere )

“Last call at Anacone’s” doesn’t mean the same thing to people who never made 3178 Bailey Ave. their home away from home.

For me, “last call at Anacone’s” is a happy thought.

“Last call at Anacone’s” will always evoke frisky Dalmatians skidding on tiles around the pool table, scampering to sniff and amiably tail-whip the evening’s tenants. They are blinking into lights snapped on at 3:30 a.m. to prepare them for the separation anxiety of the looming expulsion to the cold world, and a home of their own.

Puppy love before having to go back out into the cold, hard world.