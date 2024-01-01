Last call at Anacone's Inn
On Dec. 26, 2006, we gathered to say goodbye to our 'home away from home'
“Last call at Anacone’s” doesn’t mean the same thing to people who never made 3178 Bailey Ave. their home away from home.
For me, “last call at Anacone’s” is a happy thought.
“Last call at Anacone’s” will always evoke frisky Dalmatians skidding on tiles around the pool table, scampering to sniff and amiably tail-whip the evening’s tenants. They are blinking into lights snapped on at 3:30 a.m. to prepare them for the separation anxiety of the looming expulsion to the cold world, and a home of their own.
Puppy love before having to go back out into the cold, hard world.