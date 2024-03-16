For more than a decade, the Farm Shop, around the corner from Kuni’s and The Place, has introduced Elmwood Villagers to Western New York craftspeople who work in the medium of food.

Founded by Patrick Lango of White Cow Dairy, the tiny space at 235 B Lexington Ave. (entrance on Ashland) was designed as a discovery center for shoppers who value funneling their money back into the local economy.

Today, Kelcey Gurtler is its proprietor, and “hype woman for everything local.” She can tell you how the chickens in the freezer were raised, the origins of cosmetics ingredients, and when to expect the Butter Block deliveries, so you can get a shot at the city’s best croissant before the lined-up customers buy them out.

Butter Block, now a destination bakery at 426 Rhode Island St. in Five Points, got its first customers at the Farm Shop, before owner Colleen Stillwell was sure she could stay in Buffalo.

Our conversation ranged widely, including learning how to legally catch the dragon of my milk-drinking youth. I was raised on gallons dipped from the holding tank at the Klotzbach’s farm on Phelps Road in Pembroke. Ever since, boughten milk has disappointed.

Turns out you have to buy a share in a cow. The mooooore you know.

Gurtler also got a chance to pitch some of the producers she reps on Lexington.

Burley Berries & Blooms Creamery: Meg and Ryan Burley

Creamline milk, straight up and in flavors, flower and fruit CSA, from Warsaw farmstead.

Chestnut Hill Farm: Myers Family

Forest-raised pork, finished on acorns, from Chestnut Hill Farm, outside of Orchard Park. Found among other animal products in the Farm Shop freezers.

Savage Wheat Project: Emily Savage

Savage is a pastry chef turned whole food activist who makes her Savage Wheat Project line with ancient grains, and no refined sugar or oil. Snack bars, brownies, spelt sourdough and soft einkorn loaves and more are at the Farm Store, among other locations.

Root Down Farm: Erin and Steve Grimley

Organic farm in Clarence supplies diverse vegetables and fruit, including carrots, potatoes, and other winter staples during the frozen months.

Pie and Scone: Emma O’Donnell

East Aurora baker has made Thursday pie day for in-the-know shoppers, who show up for specials like the banana cream pie made with salted local honey custard, topped with pieces of honeycomb.

Moneybag Dumplings: Siti Jaliah Erman

Frozen dumplings, in sesame chicken, and soy shroom, have QR codes on the label. Scan them, and get an array of suggestions for diverse dumpling dressings.

