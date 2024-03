Kalimuthu Chithambaram and fellow South Indian banking IT workers opened Nellai Banana Leaf in 2019

In 2019, Nellai Banana Leaf opened in the southeast corner of Main and Transit, giving Western New Yorkers access to a distinctly different flavor of Indian food.

“One is lucky to eat like a Chettiar,” is a South Indian axiom for a reason. Chettinad cuisine…