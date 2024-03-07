From upper left: ohno khao swe, tea leaf salad, Burmese curry, Shan noodle salad

In 2010, in the back of a grocery at 1989 Niagara St., Kevin Lin fed me my first taste of Burmese cooking. That bowl of coconut chicken noodle soup, ohno khao swe, changed my life. I’ve been a student of Burmese cuisine since, pestering cooks to share the details.

That grocery became the first Sun Cuisines restaurant. Lin and his wife Stephanie opened a second in Williamsville. A dozen more Burmese restaurants now serve Erie County, most serving Thai dishes too. With the Burmese community growing to more than five percent of Buffalo’s population, you might be interested in seeing what the new neighbors have brought to the party.

On March 19, at Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St., I’ll present Burmese 101, a tasty seminar that will feed your brain too. It’s the first in a monthly series of culinary exploration sessions at Downtown Bazaar, featuring a cuisine that you can sample, savor, and explore.

From 5 p.m.-6 p.m., sample Burmese dishes, including onho khao swe and tea leaf salad, the Burmese national dish. It’s made with tea leaves that have been fermented like sauerkraut instead of dried for beverages. I’ll explain everything else, too, in as much detail as you like.

Tickets, $35, are available through this link.

Taste some of the genius cooking our new neighbors have to offer. Learn about Burmese culture, culinary techniques and ingredients.If you’re a cook, learn where you can get the ingredients to start making ohno khao swe yourself. See you there.

