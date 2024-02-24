James Roberts, Toutant chef-owner, talks restaurant survival skills on next Four Bites Show
After opening and closing a second place, Roberts learned how to keep the fire burning without burning out
The first time I heard of James Roberts was when a reader asked me to lunch at Park Country Club in the early 20-teens. It was the only time I’ve eaten in the historic complex on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.
The new chef’s food is so good that you have to try it, they insisted. The dishes we shared were …