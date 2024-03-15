Arte TV’s “Invitation au voyage” has a reporter looking for cooks

Would you like your cooking to be featured in a pretty sharp video on the Internet?

Heads up, because a reporter for Arte TV is looking for cooks to star in segments being shot in Western New York from Saturday, March 16, to March 23.

The segments would be for the streaming network’s Invitation au voyage show, short documentaries about traveling, culture, architecture, gastronomy and history.

Sounds great? Hold on. If you say yes, and then Arte TV says yes, here’s what would happen. A French fellow will get in touch to chat and make arrangements. It takes about four hours to do the work. Here’s the description:

The filming takes about 3 hours to half a day, and is divided in three parts : first a small introduction where we follow the cook fetch an ingredient for the recipe (it can be within a farm, at a local market, a vegetable garden, a butcher shop…); then we film the cook do the recipe; and for the end he share the meal with family members or friends.

Compensation? Arte TV has 50 Euros for you, $54.43 at today’s rate.

If you’re interested, the clock is ticking, so email me at andrew@fourbites.net and I’ll forward it to the Arte TV people.

Arte who? Arte TV, by its own description, is a “Franco-German and European Adventure. Public service streaming platform and TV channel ARTE supports creativity and culture in all forms. Programmes are available on all devices and screens throughout Europe and beyond. The founding fathers of ARTE believed that a joint television channel should bring French and German citizens closer on a cultural level and promote cultural integration throughout Europe.”

