Hla Thu, right, is accepting support to bring Bamboo Ridge back.

Hla Thu, who ran Bamboo Ridge at the West Side Bazaar until its management made him miserable enough to quit, is looking for another chance.

He had to be talked into posting this GoFundMe. In Burmese culture, it is shameful to ask for help with your business.

You are in America now, his friends answered.

These days, Hla Thu drives for UberEats and other courier services to make a living. While he drives other cooks’ food, he scouts neighborhoods for the place where he can set up Bamboo Ridge, and cook for a living.

https://gofund.me/ce6284aa

