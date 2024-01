Marble + Rye’s pakoras with chimichurri are quite the happy hour snack for $3

The happiest of happy hours include food, lest the bargain booze leaves you wobbly. At Marble + Rye, one of the best happy hour menus in Buffalo just happens to be vegan, and an absurdly good deal: three dishes for $9.

Nope, not a typo. Three dishes at $3 each makes $9 - and these aren’t common-denominator Sysco snacks, either.