Mark Simon has published interviews with an dazzlingly diverse group of more than 150 journalists at thejournalismsalute.org worth listening to, and one with me.

Episode No. 157: “On this episode we’re joined by Andrew Galarneau. Andrew has been a journalist for 35 years and a writer and editor at The Buffalo News for 26 years, 12 years covering covering food. Now he’s gone independent and started his own food newsletter, Four Bites. He’s also a journalism professor at the University at Buffalo.

Andrew talked about the lessons he learned early in his career that have paid off now (including what it was like covering “Nudists for Pat Robertson”). He explained the process by which he reviews Buffalo’s diverse array of restaurants, and how his approach is more that of a scout than critic. He described the importance of photos and video to his work. And he went into the factors that led him to quit newspapers and go out on his own as an independent journalist.”

You can listen to the episode here.