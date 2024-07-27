Fresh pizza, bougatsa, and more at Williamsville Farmers Market
Pav, the Indian fried potato patty sandwiches, and a buffalo mozzarella carbonara pie
Here’s a quick dispatch from the Williamsville Farmers Market, open Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. Get your walking shoes on, because parking can require hiking.
People schlep anyways, for reasons like this:
Orso Nero Pizza starts cooking around 9 a.m. Mike Diletti’s Neapolitan-inspired pies should be dispatched immediately, while the fire-inspired dough still holds it breath. But it’s tasty regardless, and perks right up in a fierce oven.
Sign up for FREE news like this at Four Bites
That Greek Guy Bakery offers bougatsa, custard baked in phyllo, with optional powdered sugar and cinnamon. Then there’s the spinach-and feta rolls, pepperoni pizza rolls, baklava, and pita bread.
Buffalo’s Vada Paav sells the Indian fried potato patty sandwiches, and more: chai, fried onion-corn pakoras, chickpea salad, and more.
If you missed the Williamsville Farmers Market today, mark next week on your calendar.
#30#
Gotta get one of those pizzas!