Orso Nero Pizza margherita

Here’s a quick dispatch from the Williamsville Farmers Market, open Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. Get your walking shoes on, because parking can require hiking.

People schlep anyways, for reasons like this:

Orso Nero Pizza starts cooking around 9 a.m. Mike Diletti’s Neapolitan-inspired pies should be dispatched immediately, while the fire-inspired dough still holds it breath. But it’s tasty regardless, and perks right up in a fierce oven.

Mike Diletti stands behind every pizza he sells at Orso Nero Pizza.

Orso Nero carbonara

Orso Nero marinara

That Greek Guy Bakery offers bougatsa, custard baked in phyllo, with optional powdered sugar and cinnamon. Then there’s the spinach-and feta rolls, pepperoni pizza rolls, baklava, and pita bread.

That Greek Guy bougatsa

That Greek Guy spinach feta rolls

Alex Giokas, That Greek Guy’s son

Buffalo’s Vada Paav sells the Indian fried potato patty sandwiches, and more: chai, fried onion-corn pakoras, chickpea salad, and more.

Ambika Swami of Buffalo’s Vada Paav

Buffalo’s Vada Paav menu

If you missed the Williamsville Farmers Market today, mark next week on your calendar.

