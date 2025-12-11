Now that it’s ready, let me invite you over to the new place to find Four Bites.

Four Bites now lives at fourbites.net, providing fresh, artisanal food news every week, for free. Plus reviews, recipes, and reports from our travel bureau.

The free Sunday News has heralded the arrival of Mediterranean showplace Mira on Elmwood Avenue, and tipped readers to Buffalo’s only taiyaki and onigiri, vegan sausage rolls, Hawaiian BBQ, and provolone cream and tomato danish.

You can subscribe here. If you already have a Four Bites account, you’ll need to choose a new password.

Also new at fourbites.net: Travel. That includes exploring tlayudas, tortas, posole and calendras in Oaxaca, singing with mariachi on the canals of Xochimilco, and world-class tacos at Trinidad Ritual de Sabor in Coyoacan Market.

In other news, the Four Bites “Where to eat in Buffalo 2026” guide, my first book, is $13.99 ($18.99 mailed) at the fourbites.net Gift Shop. Here’s the blurb.

The “Four Bites Where to Eat in Buffalo 2026” guide spotlights 165 locally-owned restaurants, bakeries, and food stores that make Buffalo one of the best eating cities, dollar for dollar, in America.

Andrew Galarneau, former Buffalo News food editor and restaurant critic, offers his first book: a carefully curated collection of longstanding favorites and hidden gems, all portals to better Buffalo eating. Taverns and diners, but also places to trust with your big night. Bakeries to pasta makers to the astounding international diversity of Buffalo’s current menu.

It’s the distilled result of Galarneau’s 15 years on the food beat, built on the help of about 100 tastespotters. They dime out new restaurants with a quickness, because they know how Four Bites works: Tipsters get fed, so we can all find what makes Buffalo so damn tasty.

Available Dec. 9. $13.99. 4x6, 175 pages, perfect bound softcover, full color. ISBN 978-1-970895-00-1.

