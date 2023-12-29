Four Bites Focus: Moriarty's boeuf on weck
How a Buffalo boy apprenticed in France to learn how to cut animals and give his hometown a better beef on weck
Beef on weck, shaved roast beef on a roll crowned with rock salt and caraway seeds, is Buffalo soul food.
My beef on weck initiation started at 16, the first time I pulled up a stool at Anacone’s Inn, 3178 Bailey Ave. As a University at Buffalo freshman, roommate Joel Resnikoff led me on a hike south on Bailey Avenue from our Main Street dormitory, McDonald Hall.
There, I watched Mark Anacone slice rosy roast beef with a knife sharpened so many times its remaining blade was not much wider than a scalpel. Dip the beef in the jus well, onto the roll, and hand it over on a paper plate with a sheaf of dill pickle slices tucked under the roll, and a jar of horseradish.
Eyes watering, I thought it was the most magnificent sandwich I’d ever eaten.