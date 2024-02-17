Deep-fried calzone with pepperoni, Michael’s Restaurant, Niagara Falls

“What would you choose for your last meal?” is a fun icebreaker at parties. The answer can tell you more about a person than their resume.

As a professional chowhound, my interests are more granular.

“What do you let yourself have every once in a while?” works better to triangulate hunger zones. What is your reward for completing another circumnavigation of the sun?