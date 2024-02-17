Focus: Deep-fried calzone at Michael's in Niagara Falls
Defy death with every bite, then settle in for some beans & greens at Little Italy holdout
“What would you choose for your last meal?” is a fun icebreaker at parties. The answer can tell you more about a person than their resume.
As a professional chowhound, my interests are more granular.
“What do you let yourself have every once in a while?” works better to triangulate hunger zones. What is your reward for completing another circumnavigation of the sun?